Friday, October 5, 2018

This dad built a working replica of Disney's Haunted Mansion in his garage

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DAN SCHMIDT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Dan Schmidt/Facebook
The "Coolest Dad Ever Award" goes to Dan Schmidt, who turned his garage into a mini-replica of Disney's Haunter Mansion ride, a feat he does every year.

Since 2014 Schmidt, who is a design director for Great Wolf Lodge, has spooked trick-or-treaters at his home in Madison, Wisconsin, with his free DIY attraction.

According to io9, besides some ghostly portraits that were bought at Disney World, everything else in his haunted garage is made by hand — including the track, car and spooky decorations.

The ride takes two passengers on a fixed track through a dark room, while they pass tomb stones, ghouls and coffins glowing under black lights, with the occasional automated monster popping out.



No word yet on if Schmidt will bring back his Haunted Mansion garage this year. Maybe he's working on a Halloween Horror Nights version instead?

Tags: , ,

