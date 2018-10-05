Snap kicks off new AR-enhanced cityscape exhibit with projection mapping on a downtown landmark

click to enlarge
A pre-event leading up to Snap’s citywide celebration of augmented reality, City Unseen
(opening Nov. 2), this evening presentation features a large-scale projection-mapped “mural” by Turkish digital artist Can Büyükberber to spectators seated on the lawn of the First Green Bank building. Snap says in a release about the project that the work “presents a sensational collapse of dimensionality by tracing the path of projected light on a 110 feet wide mural”; Büyükberber was part of a group show last year of work that “lets us conceive and experience space in a non-physical, non-social, nontraditional way: as a non-space.” We have two predictions for City Unseen
: It’s going to look cool as hell, and it’s going to be really difficult to describe in writing.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 | First Green Bank, 2 W. Robinson St. | snaporlando.com
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.