Friday, October 5, 2018

Snap kicks off new AR-enhanced cityscape exhibit with projection mapping on a downtown landmark

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 8:00 AM

A pre-event leading up to Snap’s citywide celebration of augmented reality, City Unseen (opening Nov. 2), this evening presentation features a large-scale projection-mapped “mural” by Turkish digital artist Can Büyükberber to spectators seated on the lawn of the First Green Bank building. Snap says in a release about the project that the work “presents a sensational collapse of dimensionality by tracing the path of projected light on a 110 feet wide mural”; Büyükberber was part of a group show last year of work that “lets us conceive and experience space in a non-physical, non-social, nontraditional way: as a non-space.” We have two predictions for City Unseen: It’s going to look cool as hell, and it’s going to be really difficult to describe in writing.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 | First Green Bank, 2 W. Robinson St. | snaporlando.com | free

City Unseen Pre-Event
First Green Bank - Downtown
250 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Sat., Oct. 6, 8-11 p.m.
free
Art
