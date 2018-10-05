The Gist

Friday, October 5, 2018

The Gist

NPR regular Hari Kondabolu brings his informed political comedy to the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 6:00 AM

One of the most politically engaged comedians working today, Hari Kondabolu isn’t just some yahoo with a mic and some jokes about Trump’s hair. Kondabolu sports a master’s degree in Human Rights from the London School of Economics, so he actually knows what he’s talking about. His material dives into the political realm feet-first, taking on topics like racism, the rise in hate crimes and negative stereotypes of South Asians in pop culture. You may have heard him as a regular guest on NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me” or his Politically Reactive podcast, but a performance in the Pugh Theater is sure to feel much more intimate.

7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $25

