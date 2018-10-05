NPR regular Hari Kondabolu brings his informed political comedy to the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge
One of the most politically engaged comedians working today, Hari Kondabolu isn’t just some yahoo with a mic and some jokes about Trump’s hair. Kondabolu sports a master’s degree in Human Rights from the London School of Economics, so he actually knows what he’s talking about. His material dives into the political realm feet-first, taking on topics like racism, the rise in hate crimes and negative stereotypes of South Asians in pop culture. You may have heard him as a regular guest on NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me” or his Politically Reactive
podcast, but a performance in the Pugh Theater is sure to feel much more intimate.
7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $25
