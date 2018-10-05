Bloggytown

Friday, October 5, 2018

Newborn sperm whale dies after washing up on shore in Flagler Beach

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 11:52 AM


A newborn sperm whale calf died shortly after washing up on shore this week in Flagler Beach.

According to a Facebook post from the Flagler Beach Police Department, the whale, which was 12 feet long and weighed roughly 1,000 pounds, was discovered Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, despite the efforts of bystanders and local authorities, the calf was clearly distressed and died shortly after it was beached, reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Why exactly the sperm whale washed ashore could not be determined. However, experts with Marineland told the paper the whale was likely only one or two days old.



