Friday, October 5, 2018
Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Luke Combs will headline Orlando's Country Thunder Festival
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 4:45 PM
click image
-
Photo via Luke Bryan/Facebook
-
Luke Bryan
Multi-state country music festival Country Thunder
just announced
a Florida outpost set for next year, and it will be in nearby Kissimmee.
So far three heavy headliners have been revealed for the event - Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Luke Combs - and the Ram National Rodeo Circuit Finals will also be held at the event.
Country Thunder Florida goes down March 22-24, 2019
at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. Tickets can be purchased here.
Tags: Country Thunder, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Luke Combs, Music, Festival, 2019, Image