The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 5, 2018

The Heard

Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Luke Combs will headline Orlando's Country Thunder Festival

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 4:45 PM

click image Luke Bryan - PHOTO VIA LUKE BRYAN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Luke Bryan/Facebook
  • Luke Bryan
Multi-state country music festival Country Thunder just announced a Florida outpost set for next year, and it will be in nearby Kissimmee.

So far three heavy headliners have been revealed for the event - Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Luke Combs - and the Ram National Rodeo Circuit Finals will also be held at the event.

Country Thunder Florida goes down March 22-24, 2019 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. Tickets can be purchased here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida gas station owner wants people to stop warming their pee in his microwave Read More

  2. New parody video shows a toxic algae version of Visit Florida's 'Sexy Beaches' Read More

  3. Chef Josh Oakley leaves Sanford's Smiling Bison Read More

  4. El Buda on Church Street shutters less than a year after opening Read More

  5. Sette, from Se7en Bites owners, to bring rustic Italian eats downtown Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation