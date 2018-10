In second Orlando show this year, Telekinetic Yeti prove they're one of the best rock duos alive

click to enlarge Jen Cray

ASG at Will's Pub

ASG at Will's Pub

ASG at Will's Pub

ASG at Will's Pub

Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub

Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub

Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub

Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub

Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub

Coagulate at Will's Pub

Coagulate at Will's Pub

Coagulate at Will's Pub

The Dancing Bones at Will's Pub

It’s been some years since I’ve checked in onand it’s nice to see that the North Carolina hard-rock horsemen have stayed staunch in honing their devotion to theduring thephase of their career. Never the most prolific band around, they’re currently rolling with their first album in five years ().After almost two decades in, ASG are athat knows exactly where their pocket is. By now, they're a refined attack that’s especially beefy live. Southern and triumphant, their heavy but sky-shooting rock manages to go turbo without ever hurrying their stoner groove.Making their second stop here this year was Iowa stoner doom duowho completely slayed at their Orlando debut back in March with underrated Greek stoner-rock bandThere may only be two of them but they each play like titans on conquest, resulting in a combined total that’s equal parts tonnage and thrill. Their return solidified it: Telekinetic Yeti are one of thein the game. These heartland boys got that rare fire, the kind that’s ready to catch any day now.With a dual embrace of thrash and hardcore, impressive DeLand openerrock the bridge betweenApart from the occasional and short-lived breakdown, the trio mostly ride at total velocity with charging double-kick onslaught, some flamethrower guitars and up to three singers.When they do back off the throttle a bit though, they show a solid and skilled riff game. Top it off with a finale cover of“Ace of Spades” and you pretty much have them in one raging nutshell.Finally, Orlando band theshowed a sound that ranges from groove grunge to moody alt-rock. It’s a competent, if somewhat formative and indeterminate, blend that right now tends to play more like a stylistic quilt than a cohesive aesthetic.