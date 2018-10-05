The Heard

Friday, October 5, 2018

The Heard

In second Orlando show this year, Telekinetic Yeti prove they're one of the best rock duos alive

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge ASG at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • ASG at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
ASG, Telekinetic Yeti, Coagulate and the Dancing Bones, Will’s Pub, Oct. 3

It’s been some years since I’ve checked in on ASG and it’s nice to see that the North Carolina hard-rock horsemen have stayed staunch in honing their devotion to the almighty riff during the Relapse Records phase of their career. Never the most prolific band around, they’re currently rolling with their first album in five years (Survive Sunrise).
click to enlarge ASG at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • ASG at Will's Pub
click to enlarge ASG at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • ASG at Will's Pub
click to enlarge ASG at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • ASG at Will's Pub
After almost two decades in, ASG are a well-crafted muscle car that knows exactly where their pocket is. By now, they're a refined attack that’s especially beefy live. Southern and triumphant, their heavy but sky-shooting rock manages to go turbo without ever hurrying their stoner groove.
click to enlarge Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
Making their second stop here this year was Iowa stoner doom duo Telekinetic Yeti, who completely slayed at their Orlando debut back in March with underrated Greek stoner-rock band 1000mods.
click to enlarge Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
There may only be two of them but they each play like titans on conquest, resulting in a combined total that’s equal parts tonnage and thrill. Their return solidified it: Telekinetic Yeti are one of the most complete and dynamic two-piece rock bands in the game. These heartland boys got that rare fire, the kind that’s ready to catch any day now.
click to enlarge Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
With a dual embrace of thrash and hardcore, impressive DeLand opener Coagulate rock the bridge between punk and metal. Apart from the occasional and short-lived breakdown, the trio mostly ride at total velocity with charging double-kick onslaught, some flamethrower guitars and up to three singers.
click to enlarge Coagulate at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Coagulate at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Coagulate at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Coagulate at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Coagulate at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Coagulate at Will's Pub
When they do back off the throttle a bit though, they show a solid and skilled riff game. Top it off with a finale cover of Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades” and you pretty much have them in one raging nutshell.
click to enlarge The Dancing Bones at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Dancing Bones at Will's Pub
Finally, Orlando band the Dancing Bones showed a sound that ranges from groove grunge to moody alt-rock. It’s a competent, if somewhat formative and indeterminate, blend that right now tends to play more like a stylistic quilt than a cohesive aesthetic.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

