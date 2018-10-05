In second Orlando show this year, Telekinetic Yeti prove they're one of the best rock duos alive

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
ASG, Telekinetic Yeti, Coagulate and the Dancing Bones, Will’s Pub, Oct. 3
Jen Cray
ASG at Will's Pub
It’s been some years since I’ve checked in on ASG
and it’s nice to see that the North Carolina hard-rock horsemen have stayed staunch in honing their devotion to the almighty riff
during the Relapse Records
phase of their career. Never the most prolific band around, they’re currently rolling with their first album in five years (Survive Sunrise
).
Jen Cray
ASG at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
ASG at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
ASG at Will's Pub
After almost two decades in, ASG are a well-crafted muscle car
that knows exactly where their pocket is. By now, they're a refined attack that’s especially beefy live. Southern and triumphant, their heavy but sky-shooting rock manages to go turbo without ever hurrying their stoner groove.
Jen Cray
Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
Making their second stop here this year was Iowa stoner doom duo Telekinetic Yeti,
who completely slayed at their Orlando debut
back in March with underrated Greek stoner-rock band 1000mods.
Jen Cray
Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
There may only be two of them but they each play like titans on conquest, resulting in a combined total that’s equal parts tonnage and thrill. Their return solidified it: Telekinetic Yeti are one of the most complete and dynamic two-piece rock bands
in the game. These heartland boys got that rare fire, the kind that’s ready to catch any day now.
Jen Cray
Telekinetic Yeti at Will's Pub
With a dual embrace of thrash and hardcore, impressive DeLand opener Coagulate
rock the bridge between punk and metal.
Apart from the occasional and short-lived breakdown, the trio mostly ride at total velocity with charging double-kick onslaught, some flamethrower guitars and up to three singers.
Jen Cray
Coagulate at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Coagulate at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Coagulate at Will's Pub
When they do back off the throttle a bit though, they show a solid and skilled riff game. Top it off with a finale cover of Motörhead’s
“Ace of Spades” and you pretty much have them in one raging nutshell.
Jen Cray
The Dancing Bones at Will's Pub
Finally, Orlando band the Dancing Bones
showed a sound that ranges from groove grunge to moody alt-rock. It’s a competent, if somewhat formative and indeterminate, blend that right now tends to play more like a stylistic quilt than a cohesive aesthetic.
