Curry Ford West is Orlando's newest Main Street District

Graphic via City of Orlando
Wedged between Conway and SoDo, a mile-and-a-half stretch along Curry Ford Road has joined Orlando's Main Street Districts.
City Council is expected to officially dub the area with the title of Curry Ford West Market Street and signature branding on Monday, when all the agreements for the following year will be voted on, says Main Street Administrator Pauline Eaton.
The boundaries of the newly minted district run from Warwick Place to just past Conway Road. The area is known for its eclectic dining options like Pizza Bruno, Roque Pub, J.J.'s Fusion Grille and the newly created Hourglass District.
Curry Ford West now joins the city's other Main Streets and Market Streets, including Thornton Park, College Park, Audubon Park and Mills 50. Like the other districts, Curry Ford West will receive additional funding and a full-time executive director.
The Market Street program was specifically designed for the city of Orlando. It allows neighborhood commercial districts that are unable to meet Main Street America’s 10-point criteria
for national accreditation to take part in the program.
