Zombietoberfest just won't die; returns to Audubon Park for 10th year

The Audubon Park Garden District’s biggest annual event celebrates its tenth anniversary this week. Zombietoberfest mixes Halloween with Oktoberfest with two beer gardens, a costume contest and a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas
. This event also features the Night Market – an outdoor market that includes local and regional craft beers, food vendors, art, fortune tellers and live music.
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 | Audubon Park Garden District, Corrine Drive and East Winter Park Road | audubonparkgardens.com
| free
