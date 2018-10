Zombietoberfest just won't die; returns to Audubon Park for 10th year

click to enlarge

The Audubon Park Garden District’s biggest annual event celebrates its tenth anniversary this week. Zombietoberfest mixes Halloween with Oktoberfest with two beer gardens, a costume contest and a screening of. This event also features the Night Market – an outdoor market that includes local and regional craft beers, food vendors, art, fortune tellers and live music.5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 | Audubon Park Garden District, Corrine Drive and East Winter Park Road | audubonparkgardens.com | free