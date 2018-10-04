The Gist

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Zombietoberfest just won't die; returns to Audubon Park for 10th year

Posted By on Thu, Oct 4, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_zombies_shutterstock_322155068.jpg
The Audubon Park Garden District’s biggest annual event celebrates its tenth anniversary this week. Zombietoberfest mixes Halloween with Oktoberfest with two beer gardens, a costume contest and a screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas. This event also features the Night Market – an outdoor market that includes local and regional craft beers, food vendors, art, fortune tellers and live music.

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 | Audubon Park Garden District, Corrine Drive and East Winter Park Road | audubonparkgardens.com | free

