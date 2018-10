Universal Orlando's new annual pass deal adds three to six extra months

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando Resort/Facebook

Anyone looking to renew their Universal annual pass is in luck.Universal Orlando Resort announced today a new deal that tacks on three to six extra months for free.From Oct. 4, 2018, through April 4, 2019, anyone renewing their Seasonal Pass or Power Pass will get a free three months. Preferred Pass and Premier Pass holders will receive a free six months.The deal applies to both two-park and three-park pass holders, as well as Florida and non-Florida residents.You can renew your pass over the phone, at the park or on Universal Orlando's website.