Universal Orlando's new annual pass deal adds three to six extra months
By Lora Korpar
on Thu, Oct 4, 2018 at 2:08 PM
Photo via Universal Orlando Resort/Facebook
Anyone looking to renew their Universal annual pass is in luck.
Universal Orlando Resort announced today a new deal that tacks on three to six extra months for free.
From Oct. 4, 2018, through April 4, 2019, anyone renewing their Seasonal Pass or Power Pass will get a free three months. Preferred Pass and Premier Pass holders will receive a free six months.
The deal applies to both two-park and three-park pass holders, as well as Florida and non-Florida residents.
You can renew your pass over the phone, at the park or on Universal Orlando's website.
