Thursday, October 4, 2018

The Gist

The Nook hosts a free marathon of '80s horror classics this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 4, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Critters
  • Critters
It’s that time of year again when scary movies are in season. The Nook kicks that season off with a triple feature of some of the most memorable practical special effects of the 1980s. Cult horror-comedy Critters kicks off the evening, followed by Jeff Goldblum’s gory transformation in The Fly and the Chiodo Brothers’ madcap murder-circus, Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

7 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

