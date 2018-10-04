The Nook hosts a free marathon of '80s horror classics this weekend

click to enlarge
It’s that time of year again when scary movies are in season. The Nook kicks that season off with a triple feature of some of the most memorable practical special effects of the 1980s. Cult horror-comedy Critters
kicks off the evening, followed by Jeff Goldblum’s gory transformation in The Fly
and the Chiodo Brothers’ madcap murder-circus, Killer Klowns From Outer Space
.
7 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
.
