The Nook hosts a free marathon of '80s horror classics this weekend

click to enlarge Critters

It’s that time of year again when scary movies are in season. The Nook kicks that season off with a triple feature of some of the most memorable practical special effects of the 1980s. Cult horror-comedykicks off the evening, followed by Jeff Goldblum’s gory transformation inand the Chiodo Brothers’ madcap murder-circus,7 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson