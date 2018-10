Wall Street Cantina in downtown Orlando is giving away free lunch to anyone who's won an EGOT, specifically John Legend

When we put it on the chalkboard we mean it. Thanks for visiting Wall St. Cantina @johnlegend congrats on your EGOT. pic.twitter.com/UC8BkVVaBp — Wall Street Plaza (@wallstplaza) October 3, 2018

Downtown Orlando's Wall Street Cantina gave away free lunch today, but only to anyone who's ever won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. Luckily, singer John Legend just happens to be in town.The EGOT winner is currently in Orlando for an event advocating for Amendment 4 , which hopes to restore voting rights to former felons in Florida.Besides scoring free Tex-Mex, Legend also stopped by Wall Street Plaza today to shoot a segment for MSNBC'swith Chris Hayes, which is filming tonight at Hooch , starting at 7:30 p.m.Last month Wall Street Cantina also also gave away free lunch to anyone whose house was sliced in half by a giant crane