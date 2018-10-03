Tip Jar

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Wall Street Cantina in downtown Orlando is giving away free lunch to anyone who's won an EGOT, specifically John Legend

Posted By on Wed, Oct 3, 2018 at 3:51 PM

Downtown Orlando's Wall Street Cantina gave away free lunch today, but only to anyone who's ever won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. Luckily, singer John Legend just happens to be in town.

The EGOT winner is currently in Orlando for an event advocating for Amendment 4, which hopes to restore voting rights to former felons in Florida.

Besides scoring free Tex-Mex, Legend also stopped by Wall Street Plaza today to shoot a segment for MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes, which is filming tonight at Hooch, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Last month Wall Street Cantina also also gave away free lunch to anyone whose house was sliced in half by a giant crane.



