The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

The Heard

South Floridian guitarist Nate Najar to play an album release show at Blue Bamboo this week

Posted By on Wed, Oct 3, 2018 at 10:27 AM

click image PHOTO VIA NATE NAJAR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Nate Najar/Facebook
South Floridian guitarist Nate Najar is bringing his trio to Orlando to celebrate the release of new album Under Paris Skies. Najar has promised selections from Serge Gainsbourg and France Gall among the pieces his band will be playing that night, which definitely notches it up to a "can't-miss" for us.

The Nate Najar Trio plays the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. Tickets are $20.
click to tweet
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It looks like Magic Kingdom's PhilharMagic may finally get a much needed upgrade Read More

  2. Disney just gave us a major unannounced Star Wars land update in the most unlikely of places Read More

  3. After 71 years, the famed Weeki Wachee mermaids are visiting Orlando Read More

  4. Pauly D from 'Jersey Shore' slides into Gilt for a night of fist-pumping Read More

  5. Boyz II Men frontman stars in new Orlando house-flipping show Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation