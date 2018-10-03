Wednesday, October 3, 2018
South Floridian guitarist Nate Najar to play an album release show at Blue Bamboo this week
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Oct 3, 2018 at 10:27 AM
Photo via Nate Najar/Facebook
South Floridian guitarist Nate Najar
is bringing his trio to Orlando to celebrate the release of new album Under Paris Skies.
Najar has promised selections from Serge Gainsbourg and France Gall among the pieces his band will be playing that night, which definitely notches it up to a "can't-miss" for us.
The Nate Najar Trio plays the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. Tickets are $20.
