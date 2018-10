South Floridian guitarist Nate Najar to play an album release show at Blue Bamboo this week

click image Photo via Nate Najar/Facebook

South Floridian guitarist Nate Najar is bringing his trio to Orlando to celebrate the release of new albumNajar has promised selections from Serge Gainsbourg and France Gall among the pieces his band will be playing that night, which definitely notches it up to a "can't-miss" for us. The Nate Najar Trio plays the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. Tickets are $20.