Orlando Mixtape forms a local supergroup to benefit young writers at Wall Street Plaza

click to enlarge Wall Street Plaza

For its sixth edition, the annual Orlando Mixtape is shooting for the moon and bringing home the stars. Instead of the usual club show, the fundraising music event is going full block party, taking over Wall Street Plaza with a big-name Orlando rock reunion to benefit local youth literacy organization Page 15 (an Urban Think Foundation program, alongside Burrow Press). Organized and hosted by Seven Mary Three drummer and stalwart local cultural activist Giti Khalsa, the music event will be anchored as usual by a supergroup of Orlando musicians rocking out favorite covers (expect a mix that will range from Petty to Zeppelin to the Psychedelic Furs). This year, however, that group will feature Matchbox Twenty’s Kyle Cook and Steven Foxbury of charting Orlando ’90s band My Friend Steve. And to really make it a party, currently rising stars the Sh-Booms will also perform a set of their house-burning garage soul. VIP ticketholders can pregame properly with a craft cocktail tour through each of the Wall Street bars at 6 p.m.7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 | Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets | orlandomixtape.org | $10-$100