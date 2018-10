click to enlarge Photo via MSNBC

Hey, #inners! Tonight we’ll be broadcasting the show live from Orlando. Come by Hooch in the Wall St Plaza around 7:30pm. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 3, 2018

MSNBC's Emmy-winning news host Chris Hayes will film tonight's episode ofat Hooch in Wall Street Plaza.The host tweeted about tonight's appearance this morning, telling fans to be there at around 7:30 p.m.Tonight's episode will focus on Florida's upcoming midterms and feature an interview with recent EGOT winner John Legend, who's in Orlando today for an event advocating Amendment 4 , which proposes to restore voting rights to former felons.If you can't make it to Hooch, this evening's Florida-centric episode will start at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.