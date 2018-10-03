Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Bloggytown

Donald Trump will attend a convention in Orlando on Monday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 3, 2018 at 2:30 PM

PHOTO VIA GAGE SKIDMORE ON FLICKR
  • Photo via Gage Skidmore on Flickr
Donald Trump, a man who just yesterday mocked a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted, will be in Orlando next week.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders informed press today that the President is addressing Monday's International Association of Chiefs of Police at the Orange County Convention Center.

According to PBS News Hour, "The President will speak about the work of the administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement and securing the border."

This appearance is one of many stops Trump will be making around the U.S. in upcoming days, including appearances in Minnesota on Thursday, Kansas on Saturday and Iowa next Tuesday.



Last night, Trump, who has so far had 22 women accuse him of sexual misconduct, spoke at a campaign rally in Southhaven, Mississippi, where the crowd laughed as he mocked Christine Blasey Ford's account of her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

This will be the first time Trump returns to Orlando since his visit to the St. Andrew Catholic School back in March of 2017.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. $15 an hour is great, but it's still not enough to live in Orlando Read More

  2. It looks like Magic Kingdom's PhilharMagic may finally get a much needed upgrade Read More

  3. Disney just gave us a major unannounced Star Wars land update in the most unlikely of places Read More

  4. MSNBC's Chris Hayes will film his show tonight at Hooch in downtown Orlando Read More

  5. Pauly D from 'Jersey Shore' slides into Gilt for a night of fist-pumping Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation