Donald Trump will attend a convention in Orlando on Monday

Photo via Gage Skidmore on Flickr
Donald Trump, a man who just yesterday mocked a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted
, will be in Orlando next week.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders informed press today that the President is addressing Monday's International Association of Chiefs of Police at the Orange County Convention Center.
According to PBS News Hour
, "The President will speak about the work of the administration to protect American communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement and securing the border."
This appearance is one of many stops Trump will be making around the U.S. in upcoming days, including appearances in Minnesota on Thursday, Kansas on Saturday and Iowa next Tuesday.
Last night, Trump, who has so far had 22 women accuse him of sexual misconduct
, spoke at a campaign rally in Southhaven, Mississippi, where the crowd laughed as he mocked Christine Blasey Ford's account of her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
This will be the first time Trump returns to Orlando since his visit to the St. Andrew Catholic School back in March of 2017.
