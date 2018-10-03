The Heard

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

The Heard

29 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Oct 3, 2018 at 9:22 AM

click image Josh Butler - PHOTO VIA JOSH BUTLER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Josh Butler/Facebook
  • Josh Butler
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 4
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Oct. 5
Then There Were 4 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Josh Butler 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Oklahoma Stackhouse 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 6
Lake County Folk Festival 10 am at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.
Punk. Pizza. Beer 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Sunday, Oct. 7
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Lake County Folk Festival 11 am at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.
Melrose in the Mix: Ka Malinalli 3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.



Monday, Oct. 8
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thank You Orlando Party 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave

Tuesday, Oct. 9
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night: FireLight Band 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

