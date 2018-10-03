29 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo via Josh Butler/Facebook
Josh Butler
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Oct. 5
Then There Were 4
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Josh Butler
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Oklahoma Stackhouse
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Lake County Folk Festival
10 am at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.
Punk. Pizza. Beer
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Smokin' Torpedoes
8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Lake County Folk Festival
11 am at Ferran Park, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis.
Melrose in the Mix: Ka Malinalli
3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, Oct. 8
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thank You Orlando Party
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night: FireLight Band
8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
