Twenty One Pilots to play Orlando in 2019

click image Photo via Twenty One Pilots/Facebook

Did you, Orlando's Twenty One Pilots fanbase, feel left out by the band leaving Orlando out of their current run of "Bandito" tour dates? Well, cheer up and update your calendars because the band has just announced an Orlando date set for next year as part of a second leg of dates next year for the continuing tour.Twenty One Pilots will headline the Amway Center on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct 12.