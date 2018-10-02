Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Twenty One Pilots to play Orlando in 2019
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Oct 2, 2018 at 2:09 PM
click image
-
Photo via Twenty One Pilots/Facebook
Did you, Orlando's Twenty One Pilots
fanbase, feel left out by the band leaving Orlando out of
their current run of "Bandito" tour dates? Well, cheer up and update your calendars because the band has just announced an Orlando date set for next year as part of a second leg of dates next year
for the continuing tour.
Twenty One Pilots will headline the Amway Center
on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct 12.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Twenty One Pilots, Band, Tour, Concert, Show, Bandito, Image