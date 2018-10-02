The Heard

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Twenty One Pilots to play Orlando in 2019

Posted By on Tue, Oct 2, 2018 at 2:09 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TWENTY ONE PILOTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Twenty One Pilots/Facebook
Did you, Orlando's Twenty One Pilots fanbase, feel left out by the band leaving Orlando out of their current run of "Bandito" tour dates? Well, cheer up and update your calendars because the band has just announced an Orlando date set for next year as part of a second leg of dates next year for the continuing tour.

Twenty One Pilots will headline the Amway Center on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct 12.

  1. It looks like Magic Kingdom's PhilharMagic may finally get a much needed upgrade Read More

  2. Disney just gave us a major unannounced Star Wars land update in the most unlikely of places Read More

  3. Disney may close one of their newest restaurants Read More

  4. In celebration of Disney World's birthday, watch this amazing 60 Minutes segment about 'Florida Before Disney' Read More

  5. As Amazon opens new Orlando warehouse, the company raises minimum wage to $15 Read More

