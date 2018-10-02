Nook on Robinson hosts the launch of Etoile's new Orlando lookbook

click to enlarge
Fallon Quillen, owner of pioneering Milk District boutique Etoile, has teamed up with fashion photography house VVVisual Vandals to create an Orlando lookbook – a collection of models and outfits meant to provide a look at what style means in Orlando. The release party for the lookbook takes place at the neighboring Nook on Robinson, where prints from the lookbook are on display and the musical vibe is curated by B8ta. Sure to be one of the most fashionable evenings of the season.
7-10 p.m. Wednesday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; etoileboutique.com

