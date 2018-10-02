Henao hosts up-and-coming Bay Area rapper Caleborate

click to enlarge
Rising West Coast hip-hop star Caleborate has had a busy 2018, packed with roadwork in support of new album Real Person
, with highlights including a spot on the Outside Lands Festival and a recently wrapped European tour. Every bit of sweat and frequent flyer miles racked up is worth it, though; Real Person
is a standout release in a crowded field of worthy hip-hop albums this year, and it is Caleborate’s strongest statement to date. It’s a callback to the more introspective end of 1990s rap, with relaxed and fluid production over which Caleborate’s lyrics – introspective, packed with compellingly specific personal details (Exhibit A being the lengthy, beautiful
coda to lead single “Real Person”) – flow and weave and duck-and-dive throughout. SR50 has really scored a coup with this
booking.
with The Mike Wilson, Marv Pax, LB199X, Mave | 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | 407-272-0317 | henaocenter.com
| $15
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.