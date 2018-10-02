Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

DeSantis, Gillum agree to Telemundo debate in Florida governor's race on Oct. 16

Posted By on Tue, Oct 2, 2018 at 10:15 AM

In another sign Florida candidates are seeking to solidify support among Hispanic voters, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Republican nominee Ron DeSantis have agreed to square off in a debate hosted by Telemundo, the Spanish-language television network announced Monday.

The hour-long, Oct. 16 debate will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Telemundo stations in Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach and will be streamed online.

The debate will be taped in Orlando and moderated by Telemundo 31 news anchor Carlos Rausseo and Telemundo 51 senior political reporter Marilys Llanos.

The candidates have also agreed to an Oct. 24 face-off at Broward College.



Telemundo is also hosting a debate Tuesday between U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, and his opponent, Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican trying to unseat the veteran lawmaker.

Tags: , , , , ,

