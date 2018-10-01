Orlando Police officers kill patient who claimed to have gun at ORMC

click to enlarge
Orlando Police officers shot and killed a patient at Orlando Regional Medical Center who told hospital staff he had a gun and would "shoot anyone who came near him."
The suspect was not armed, though, according to Chief John Mina.
"He made movements consistent with pulling, reaching for a firearm," Mina says. "He was shot and killed by three officers."
The ORMC emergency room was on lockdown Monday morning
as law enforcement responded to staff who reported a white male patient in his 30s claiming to have a gun.
Mina says the man, whose name has not been released, was transported from downtown Orlando to ORMC with a medical condition. He appeared calm until he got to the hospital.
"He told hospital staff he had a gun, and that he would shoot anyone who came near him," Mina says.
Law enforcement crisis negotiators began to talk to the man. Mina says the patient made statements about how it was "going to end right here today" and said he was a suspect in a homicide – a claim which investigators are still trying to track down.
Mina says the decision was made to approach the suspect because other patients close by needed care from the hospital. When officers approached the man, Mina says the suspect made moves "consistent with retrieving firearm from within his waistband" before he was fatally shot by three officers. No other injuries resulted from the gunfire.
The officers will be on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Mina says ORMC staff have been told to reopen the emergency room previously on lockdown because it won't affect the police investigation.
