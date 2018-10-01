Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 1, 2018

Tip Jar

Muddy Waters in Thornton Park closes, will be replaced with new concept from Stubborn Mule owners

Posted By on Mon, Oct 1, 2018 at 1:28 PM

PHOTO VIA BEACON HILLS GROUP
  • Photo via Beacon Hills Group
Thornton Park's Muddy Waters closed its doors this past Friday.

As first reported by local restaurant critic Scott Joseph, the space is set to be taken over by the owners of the Stubborn Mule on South Eola Drive, Brian Buttner and his business partner Jonathan Cononaco.

The pair intend to open a new concept called the Menagerie Eatery and Bar, and Buttner and told Joseph they plan to have a soft opening as early as next week.

Muddy Waters opened in June of last year, replacing Mucho Tequila and Tacos. The restaurant was a business venture between chefs Bernard Carmouche and Larry Sinibaldi from Two Chefs Seafood Bar and Todd Ulmer and Mark Angelo of the Beacon Hill Group.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police officers kill patient who claimed to have gun at ORMC Read More

  2. Disney may close one of their newest restaurants Read More

  3. In celebration of Disney World's birthday, watch this amazing 60 Minutes segment about 'Florida Before Disney' Read More

  4. Disney just gave us a major unannounced Star Wars land update in the most unlikely of places Read More

  5. Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation