Miami artist Jamilah Sabur gives a live performance along with her exhibition at CFAM

click to enlarge
This live performance, "A Derivation of Time," is a part of Jamilah Sabur’s Ibine Ela Acu/Water Sun Moon
, a multimedia exhibition at CFAM in which she addresses notions of place – bodies in landscapes and the ways landscapes are internalized by our bodies. The title, Ibine Ela Acu
, is in the now-dead language of the Timucua, the extinct indigenous Northern Florida people, and this show uses Florida’s history of violence and colonialism, as well environmental erosion, pollution and flooding, as the lens through which to examine identity and human physicality. Former CFAM curator Amy Galpin, who organized this show before leaving, writes, “Sabur’s performances suggest shapeshifting. Her body takes on a new form as she fully engages in a performance, at times establishing a trance-like state in which personal, cultural and historical memory collide.” The exhibition is on display through Dec. 12, but this is your only chance to see the performance of an art star in the making.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 | Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2526 | cfam.rollins.edu
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.