The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 1, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: Demonfuck

Posted By on Mon, Oct 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge img_3560.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Demonfuck.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
December 2016

Who's in the band?
Robbie, Justin, Drigo. Vocals, Guitar, Drums.

Currently available releases:
Our debut EP As Above, So Blow Me! will be out early November on all major music apps.



Websites:
Facebook
Instagram

Upcoming shows:
We will be playing with the bloodletting tour with Arsis and Decrepit Birth on October 21 at the Haven Lounge.

Describe your sound in five words:
Extreme technical experimental street metal

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
On May 15 this year, we opened our first national show for  Demilich, Artificial Brain, and Blood Incantation.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
It’s hard to choose. We really enjoy playing with all the local bands from around here. Local band, why? Everyone is talented and fun to hang out with.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
There's really no correction, most people's opinions about our music are usually spot on. Everything we do is for our own sanity, fun and rebuilding the scene one show at a time.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Favorite thing? The energy and our fans who consistently return. The scene isn't what it used to be , but we keep meeting new bands and friends from all over Florida.

Any big news to share?
We will be releasing our EP and music video early November. We will also be playing with the Bloodletting tour on October 21.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ORMC emergency room on lockdown after man claims to be armed Read More

  2. Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open Read More

  3. John Legend will rally in Orlando next week for restoring former felons' voting rights Read More

  4. Miami artist Jamilah Sabur gives a live performance along with her exhibition at CFAM Read More

  5. St. Louis' Foxing return to sellout crowd in Orlando with new next-level look Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation