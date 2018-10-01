Band of the Week: Demonfuck

click to enlarge

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youDecember 2016Robbie, Justin, Drigo. Vocals, Guitar, Drums.Our debut EPwill be out early November on all major music apps.We will be playing with the bloodletting tour with Arsis and Decrepit Birth on October 21 at the Haven Lounge.Extreme technical experimental street metalOn May 15 this year, we opened our first national show for Demilich, Artificial Brain, and Blood Incantation.It’s hard to choose. We really enjoy playing with all the local bands from around here. Local band, why? Everyone is talented and fun to hang out with.There's really no correction, most people's opinions about our music are usually spot on. Everything we do is for our own sanity, fun and rebuilding the scene one show at a time.Favorite thing? The energy and our fans who consistently return. The scene isn't what it used to be , but we keep meeting new bands and friends from all over Florida.We will be releasing our EP and music video early November. We will also be playing with the Bloodletting tour on October 21.