Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 1, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida Agriculture Commissioner candidate Nikki Fried says she won't be 'beholden' to the NRA

Posted By on Mon, Oct 1, 2018 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA NIKKI FRIED/TWITTER
  • Screen grab via Nikki Fried/Twitter
Nikki Fried, a Democrat running for the state's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, has a problem with the National Rifle Association's vise grip on elected officials in Florida.

Following a report from the Tampa Bay Times last week that brought to light emails exchanged between gun lobbyist Marion Hammer and officials within the agriculture commissioner's office, Fried sent a letter to Hammer, a former NRA president. In it Fried writes, "I won't be beholden to you."

According to the Times report, which accessed hundreds of Hammer's emails with the department through a public records request, Hammer apparently has a serious amount of clout within the agriculture commissioner's office, in that her demands are rarely met with a resounding "no" and she's made a habit of reaching out with complaints at all hours of the day – not to mention on weekends and holidays, too.

Hammer, however, defended the ongoing dialogue between her and the department by suggesting that officials appreciate her honesty, and as a result, make a habit of speedy replies.



In other words, officials are scared to death of Hammer.

But that makes sense, as reports from the Times and the New Yorker have previously detailed. In 2014, Hammer played a part in deciding which counties would participate with county tax collectors to accept concealed weapons applications – and that's not even taking into account how Hammer played a major role in pushing controversial gun laws, such as the "stand your ground" defense, through the state Legislature.

You can read more about Hammer's history with the agriculture commissioner's office here, via the Times.
As for Fried, she's a gun owner herself. In the letter, she emphasizes her nonpartisan take on the issue.

"For the past eight years the NRA has run Florida's Department of Agriculture," she writes. "That ends on Nov. 6." 

In the video, Fried notes that her opponent, state Rep. Matt Caldwell, was given an "A-plus" rating by the NRA, as well as received the organization's endorsement. She also mentions how Caldwell voted against the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act earlier this year.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Police officers kill patient who claimed to have gun at ORMC Read More

  2. Disney may close one of their newest restaurants Read More

  3. Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open Read More

  4. In celebration of Disney World's birthday, watch this amazing 60 Minutes segment about 'Florida Before Disney' Read More

  5. Disney just gave us a major unannounced Star Wars land update in the most unlikely of places Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation