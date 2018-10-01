Monday, October 1, 2018
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits on Curry Ford just closed
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Oct 1, 2018 at 4:24 PM
Photo via ABC Fine Wine & Spirits/Facebook
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits' Curry Ford location abruptly closed Monday afternoon.
Staff at the location, which is at 3093 Curry Ford Road, did not give any specific reason for the closure, but told Orlando Weekly
they were only given a one-week notice. A media representative for ABC could not be reached for more details.
The closure is a bit surprising considering the area has seen a slight resurgence lately, with the burgeoning Hourglass District just two blocks from this spot and the removal of a really annoying bike lane.
