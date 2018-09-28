UCF extends in-state tuition to displaced students from Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

Students from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who were displaced by Hurricane María last year will continue to receive a major tuition break through 2023 at the University of Central Florida.The school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Thursday to allow those students to pay in-state tuition and fees through the summer of 2023, rather than pay the more costly out-of-state tuition.The board’s vote was an extension of a policy approved in January that provided the tuition waiver through the spring of 2019 for students who left their island homes because of the hurricane’s devastation.The decision is financially beneficial for nearly 250 students from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands who attend the school.In-state undergraduates taking a typical 30 credit-hour class load over an academic year currently pay $6,368 in tuition and fees. Out-of-state students pay $22,467 for the same annual course load.Under the policy, the tuition break would apply to students already enrolled at UCF or those enrolled in a state college who later transfer to the university.It could also be used by students who enroll in the spring or students who enroll in a state college in the spring and later transfer to UCF.But in order to qualify for the tuition break, the policy requires students to remain “continuously enrolled” in school.