Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 28, 2018

Tip Jar

R&B Bar Crawl descends on downtown like a not-so-quiet storm this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Sep 28, 2018 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FACEBOOK
Finally, a bar crawl with a beat. The R&B Bar Crawl slow-jams its way downtown this weekend, starting at Avenue Gastrobar. A wristband gets you free entry into all other venues, including Aero, 64 North and the Patio, along with drink and food discounts all evening. Each venue will have a soundtrack from a different decade, from the ’80s up to the bleeding edge of today’s R&B, ending with an all-time classics dance party.

4-10 p.m. Saturday; Avenue Gastrobar, 13 S. Orange Ave.; $20-$30; rnbcrawl.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
Event Details R&B Bar Crawl
@ Avenue Gastrobar
13 S. Orange Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Sept. 29, 4-10 p.m.
Price: $20-$30
Events
Location Details Avenue Gastrobar
13 S. Orange Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-839-5039
Bar/Pub, American and Modern American
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • R&B Bar Crawl @ Avenue Gastrobar

    • Sat., Sept. 29, 4-10 p.m. $20-$30

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open Read More

  2. A Florida town will be the first in the world to test self-driving school buses Read More

  3. Look at this thing Read More

  4. Activists plan rally in front of Marco Rubio's Orlando office against Brett Kavanaugh Read More

  5. Florida ices shrimp rule Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation