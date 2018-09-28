R&B Bar Crawl descends on downtown like a not-so-quiet storm this weekend

click to enlarge
Finally, a bar crawl with a beat. The R&B Bar Crawl slow-jams its way downtown this weekend, starting at Avenue Gastrobar. A wristband gets you free entry into all other venues, including Aero, 64 North and the Patio, along with drink and food discounts all evening. Each venue will have a soundtrack from a different decade, from the ’80s up to the bleeding edge of today’s R&B, ending with an all-time classics dance party.
4-10 p.m. Saturday; Avenue Gastrobar, 13 S. Orange Ave.; $20-$30; rnbcrawl.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
.