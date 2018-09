click image Photo via Eugene Snowden/Facebook

Eugene Snowden

Local fans know Orlando music lifer singer/guitarist Eugene Snowden in many different guises, from his weekly solo Wednesday residency at Lil Indies as frontman for the Legendary J.C.s or as guiding force behind Afro-beat ensemble Watu Rhythm Band, but one thing that Snowden has never managed is to release any of his solo work on wax or CD.Snowden is asking fans and friends for help with recording/releasing his debut record on Kickstarter, and the fundraising window is in its last couple of days.Go to EugeneSnowdenLive.com and donate to this worthy cause, if the spirit so moves you.