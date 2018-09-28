Bloggytown

Friday, September 28, 2018

Florida's fugitive kangaroo, Storm, has been found

Posted By on Fri, Sep 28, 2018 at 1:24 PM

After a days-long search across South Florida neighborhoods, Storm the fugitive kangaroo was finally found early Thursday, the pet's owner Eric Westergard told the Palm Beach Post.

The search for the 5-year-old marsupial began Monday morning, when Storm managed to escape from an animal sanctuary in the Jupiter Farms area of Palm Beach County. As the young kangaroo made its way across South Florida, multiple videos surfaced of Storm gallivanting around various neighborhoods.


Westergard told the Post that he wasn't sure how the kangaroo escaped from him and his family's farm, where he keeps six more kangaroos and other exotic animals.

Luckily, the search for Florida 'roo is finally over.



As of Friday, all seven kangaroos were removed from Jupiter Farms sanctuary after state wildlife officers reportedly found "deficiencies" in the animals' enclosure, according to the Post.  The animals are now located at an undisclosed temporary licensed facility, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the Post.

Westergard is reportedly trying to rectify "the fencing and caging issues that were identified during the inspection subsequent to Storm's escape."

The FWC says captive wildlife violations involving enclosure issues are considering up to second-degree misdemeanors, with a potential $500 fine or a 60-day maximum sentence in jail.

