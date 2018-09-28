Father John Misty preaches to the choir at Hard Rock Live this weekend

click to enlarge
Indie-folk rock savant Father John Misty, also known as singer-songwriter Josh Tillman, is back with his fourth studio album, titled God’s Favorite Customer
, released June 1 via Sub Pop Records – and with it comes a world tour, with a stop at the Hard Rock Live this weekend. Sure, he may be a bit overly sensitive and overly bearded for some folks – but, after checking our indie music snobbery at the door, we highly recommend tuning in and dropping out to his twisted melancholic riffs, padded by his soul-searching lyrics. In other words, we highly recommend the experience that is Misty’s set as much as we do his approach to a performance.
with King Tuff | 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com
| $35-$50
