Dogs get the salon treatment for the annual Shampooch event in Thornton Park

Lovers of the cutest puppies, doggos and good boys can attend this dog-washing block party in Thornton Park. Whether a dog-owner, potential owner or just a dog enthusiast, attendees can enjoy live music, stuff themselves with snacks from food trucks, browse the vendors, try out the dunk tank and cool their dogs off in the dog pool. Also, local rescue dogs will be up for adoption at the event. Donations given at the event go to Rescue Me Orlando – a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs.
9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 | Lambs Eat Ivy Salon, 804 E. Washington St. | 407-245-7006 | thorntonparkdistrict.com
| free
