click image Photo via Ticketweb/Facebook

Audacious Chicago MC Cupcakke has announced a one-off return show to Orlando set for Pride Weekend downtown. We know there are a score of great events clamoring for your attention that weekend, but this one is definitely worth some of your Saturday evening. Cupcakke headlines Soundbar on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$50.