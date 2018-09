click to enlarge

This is one for the real beer nerds. Redlight Redlight is one of the very limited number of bars that get to participate in Zwanze Day, a worldwide annual beer release from Belgian brewery Cantillon. Tickets are already sold out for the super-limited tasting of this year’s Zwanze, but there are plenty of other beers from Cantillon to try as well, all of which are hard-to-find.1 p.m. Saturday; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com