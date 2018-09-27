The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 28, 2018

The Gist

Wrestling legend Jake "the Snake" Roberts slithers into the Abbey to tell all

Posted By on Fri, Sep 28, 2018 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_jake_the_snake_vintage.jpg
To those uninitiated in the true, weird beauty of professional wrestling, it’s easy to lump the Jake the Snake in with the cartoonish “heels” of the 1980s Hulk Hogan era. He carried a snake out to the ring to slither over his vanquished opponents, for God’s sake! But don’t be fooled by theatrics, Jake the Snake was one of the more subtle, creative and downright heinous characters in the history of pro-grappling. Though not possessed of the jacked physique of the times, he was a gifted, fluid athlete, and where he really shone brightly was in the ringside interviews he gave. When other wrestlers shouted and mugged for you, Jake whispered, made you lean in and REALLY pay attention. He was magnetic. But as good as he was inside the ring, Jake Roberts faced proportional demons outside it. We can’t even get into the trials and addictions he’s faced from childhood,
but a lot is covered in wrestling docs like Beyond the Mat and The Resurrection of Jake the Snake. Suffice to say, he’s been through hell and come out the other side and on Saturday he’ll tell a lifetime of stories that have to be heard to be believed.

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6261 | abbeyorlando.com | $20-$30

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Jake "The Snake" Roberts
@ The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m.
Price: $16-$25
Events
Location Details The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-704-6261
Music Club and Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Jake "The Snake" Roberts @ The Abbey

    • Sat., Sept. 29, 8 p.m. $16-$25

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open Read More

  2. A Florida town will be the first in the world to test self-driving school buses Read More

  3. Look at this thing Read More

  4. Activists plan rally in front of Marco Rubio's Orlando office against Brett Kavanaugh Read More

  5. Florida ices shrimp rule Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation