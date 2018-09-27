Wrestling legend Jake "the Snake" Roberts slithers into the Abbey to tell all

click to enlarge
To those uninitiated in the true, weird beauty of professional wrestling, it’s easy to lump the Jake the Snake in with the cartoonish “heels” of the 1980s Hulk Hogan era. He carried a snake out to the ring to slither over his vanquished opponents, for God’s sake! But don’t be fooled by theatrics, Jake the Snake was one of the more subtle, creative and downright heinous characters in the history of pro-grappling. Though not possessed of the jacked physique of the times, he was a gifted, fluid athlete, and where he really shone brightly was in the ringside interviews he gave. When other wrestlers shouted and mugged for you, Jake whispered, made you lean in and REALLY pay attention. He was magnetic. But as good as he was inside the ring, Jake Roberts faced proportional demons outside it. We can’t even get into the trials and addictions he’s faced from childhood,
but a lot is covered in wrestling docs like Beyond the Mat and The Resurrection of Jake the Snake. Suffice to say, he’s been through hell and come out the other side and on Saturday he’ll tell a lifetime of stories that have to be heard to be believed.
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6261 | abbeyorlando.com
| $20-$30
