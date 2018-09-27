Thursday, September 27, 2018
Ron DeSantis will be in Kissimmee this weekend
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 12:21 PM
Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis will be in Kissimmee this weekend for a campaign event.
DeSantis will be appearing with state Rep. Bob Cortes at Iglesia Nación de Fe, at 4555 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29.
DeSantis is planning to hold a discussion on "the future of Florida and the importance of the 2018 election," according to the campaign. You can RSVP at the event page here
