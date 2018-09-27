Bloggytown

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Ron DeSantis will be in Kissimmee this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis will be in Kissimmee this weekend for a campaign event.

DeSantis will be appearing with state Rep. Bob Cortes at Iglesia Nación de Fe, at 4555 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29.

DeSantis is planning to hold a discussion on "the future of Florida and the importance of the 2018 election," according to the campaign. You can RSVP at the event page here.

