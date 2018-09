click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis will be in Kissimmee this weekend for a campaign event.DeSantis will be appearing with state Rep. Bob Cortes at Iglesia Nación de Fe, at 4555 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29.DeSantis is planning to hold a discussion on "the future of Florida and the importance of the 2018 election," according to the campaign. You can RSVP at the event page here