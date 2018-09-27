Thursday, September 27, 2018
Look at this thing
Posted
By Lora Korpar
on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 2:14 PM
Photo via Walt Disney World
Just look at it.
Walt Disney World unveiled this month's 12 new Sweet Treats, including ice creams, slushies, doughnuts and cupcakes, which can be found across all Disney parks.
The monster you see above is the Birthday Cake Milkshake of the Month, a
ridiculously huge vanilla milkshake with sprinkles mixed in, plus two birthday cupcakes mounted on the sides to resemble ears.
There are also a few other notable new items worth the cavities, like Pumpkin Ice Cream, a Mermaid Doughnut, Witch's Frozen Brew (an Ursula-inspired slushie with frozen lemonade) and Apple Cider Doughnut Holes.
Photo via Walt Disney World
Witch's Frozen Brew at Prince Eric's Village Market in Magic Kingdom
Photo via Walt Disney World
Apple Cider Doughnut Holes at Isle of Java in Animal Kingdom
Photo via Walt Disney World
Mermaid Cupcake at BoardWalk Bakery in Disney's BoardWalk
Photo via Walt Disney World
Coconut Macaroons at BoardWalk Bakery in Disney's BoardWalk
Photo via Walt Disney World
Ariel Cupcake at Intermission Food Court in Disney's All-Star Music Resort
Photo via Walt Disney World
The Chosen One at The Artist's Palette in Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
Photo via Walt Disney World
Princess Cakes at Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs
