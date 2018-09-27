Tip Jar

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Look at this thing

Posted By on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
Just look at it.

Walt Disney World unveiled this month's 12 new Sweet Treats, including ice creams, slushies, doughnuts and cupcakes, which can be found across all Disney parks.

The monster you see above is the Birthday Cake Milkshake of the Month, a ridiculously huge vanilla milkshake with sprinkles mixed in, plus two birthday cupcakes mounted on the sides to resemble ears.

There are also a few other notable new items worth the cavities, like Pumpkin Ice Cream, a Mermaid Doughnut, Witch's Frozen Brew (an Ursula-inspired slushie with frozen lemonade) and Apple Cider Doughnut Holes.
click to enlarge Witch's Frozen Brew at Prince Eric's Village Market in Magic Kingdom - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Witch's Frozen Brew at Prince Eric's Village Market in Magic Kingdom

click to enlarge Apple Cider Doughnut Holes at Isle of Java in Animal Kingdom - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Apple Cider Doughnut Holes at Isle of Java in Animal Kingdom

click to enlarge Mermaid Cupcake at BoardWalk Bakery in Disney's BoardWalk - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Mermaid Cupcake at BoardWalk Bakery in Disney's BoardWalk

click to enlarge Coconut Macaroons at BoardWalk Bakery in Disney's BoardWalk - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Coconut Macaroons at BoardWalk Bakery in Disney's BoardWalk

click to enlarge Ariel Cupcake at Intermission Food Court in Disney's All-Star Music Resort - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Ariel Cupcake at Intermission Food Court in Disney's All-Star Music Resort

click to enlarge The Chosen One at The Artist's Palette in Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • The Chosen One at The Artist's Palette in Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

click to enlarge Princess Cakes at Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs - PHOTO VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
  • Photo via Walt Disney World
  • Princess Cakes at Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs


