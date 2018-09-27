Hillary Clinton will campaign with Andrew Gillum in South Florida next Month

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Hillary Clinton will campaign with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum in South Florida next month.The former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee plans to appear with Tallahassee mayor on Oct. 23 at a location that has not been disclosed yet. During the 2016 election, Gillum spoke in support of Clinton on stage at the Democratic National Convention."I'm honored to have Secretary Clinton join me in Florida next month," Gillum said in a statement. "Hillary knows just what's at stake in this election – affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children – and that the choice in this election could not be clearer."Gillum has also campaigned this year with progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton's one-time rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.