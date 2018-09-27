Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Bloggytown

Hillary Clinton will campaign with Andrew Gillum in South Florida next Month

Posted By on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
Hillary Clinton will campaign with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum in South Florida next month.

The former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee plans to appear with Tallahassee mayor on Oct. 23 at a location that has not been disclosed yet. During the 2016 election, Gillum spoke in support of Clinton on stage at the Democratic National Convention.

"I'm honored to have Secretary Clinton join me in Florida next month," Gillum said in a statement. "Hillary knows just what's at stake in this election – affordable healthcare, a brighter future for our children – and that the choice in this election could not be clearer."

Gillum has also campaigned this year with progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Clinton's one-time rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open Read More

  2. Billy Joel coming to Orlando in January Read More

  3. Schools in Orange and Volusia counties among Florida's first to allow students to use medical cannabis on campus Read More

  4. 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple to hold meet-and-greet in Orlando tonight Read More

  5. Florida is the most dangerous state to ride a bike, says report Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation