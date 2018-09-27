Billy Joel coming to Orlando in January

PostedByColin Wolf
Billy Joel will be in an Orlando state of mind next year.
The six-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is coming to the Amway Center for a one-night show on Jan. 11, 2019.
"Billy Joel returning to our Amway Center is cause for celebration," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a press release. "He's one of the world's best known and most beloved artists, whose music resonates with audiences of all ages. We enthusiastically welcome him back to Orlando and anticipate another memorable performance."
Tickets, which start at $52.50, go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.