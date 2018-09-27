The Heard

Thursday, September 27, 2018

The Heard

Billy Joel coming to Orlando in January

Posted By on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BILLY JOEL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Billy Joel/Facebook
Billy Joel will be in an Orlando state of mind next year.

The six-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is coming to the Amway Center for a one-night show on Jan. 11, 2019.

"Billy Joel returning to our Amway Center is cause for celebration," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a press release. "He's one of the world's best known and most beloved artists, whose music resonates with audiences of all ages. We enthusiastically welcome him back to Orlando and anticipate another memorable performance."

Tickets, which start at $52.50, go on sale Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m.
