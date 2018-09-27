Andrew W.K. demonstrates the power of positive partying at the Beacham this week

click to enlarge
-
Art by Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell
Somewhere out there, there’s a world where Andrew Wilkes-Krier is just a respected self-help guru and motivational speaker. Luckily, we live in the reality where Andrew W.K. is all that and
makes music. His early work may have been dismissed as fratty party anthems, but after his career got sidelined due to legal troubles about the ownership of his own likeness, W.K. stayed in the spotlight by becoming an advice columnist and advocate of what seems like an excessively positive mindset, but is far from brainless. New album You’re Not Alone
is his most uplifting yet, confronting tough times with the knowledge that you’re going to get through it. And on the other side? That’s right: It’s a party.
with Intoxicated, Kaupe | 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com
| $22.50-$25
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.