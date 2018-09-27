Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Bloggytown

A Florida town will be the first in the world to test self-driving school buses

Posted By on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 12:24 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via YouTube
Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered community outside Fort Myers, is the first city in the world to test autonomous school buses. 

Yep, that's right. The community has partnered with Transdev, an international private public transport operator, to launch the pilot program for the EasyMile Easy10 Gen II, a pod-like vehicle (think: an old school iPod on wheels) that, as you might have guessed, runs completely on electricity. The shuttles can transport up to 12 children at a time.


But why test something as controversial as autonomous cars on transporting children?

It's worth noting that the shuttles cruise at just 8 mph, and the vehicles' highest speed is 30 mph. The shuttles are also equipped with an automatic brake system, and each vehicle has a safety assistant on board.



An April AAA survey found that 73 percent of adults still don't trust driverless cars. That number is down from 80 percent last year.

In a news release, the company claims it spent months testing the new technology prior to implementing the pilot.

The Babcock Ranch pilot program is the only one of its kind in Florida. Transdev is also undertaking a pilot program for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, where they're testing the city's "Ultimate Urban Circulator" project, and the Gainesville Regional Transit System, where the autonomous vehicles are connecting passengers from the University of Florida to Downtown Gainesville. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open Read More

  2. Billy Joel coming to Orlando in January Read More

  3. Activists plan rally in front of Marco Rubio's Orlando office against Brett Kavanaugh Read More

  4. 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple to hold meet-and-greet in Orlando tonight Read More

  5. Schools in Orange and Volusia counties among Florida's first to allow students to use medical cannabis on campus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation