Windhand announce Orlando show set for January
Richmond's doom metal overlords Windhand
have announced an Orlando show set for early next year as part of a brief southward swing
. The band is set to release new Jack Endino-produced
album Eternal Return
– with new single and video
(watch below) "Grey Garden" currently getting positive reviews – in October.
Windhand and Genocide Pact play Will's Pub
at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 28.
