The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

The Heard

Windhand announce Orlando show set for January

Posted By on Wed, Sep 26, 2018 at 12:20 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WINDHAND/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Windhand/Facebook
Richmond's doom metal overlords Windhand have announced an Orlando show set for early next year as part of a brief southward swing. The band is set to release new Jack Endino-produced album Eternal Return – with new single and video (watch below) "Grey Garden" currently getting positive reviews – in October.

Windhand and Genocide Pact play Will's Pub at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 28.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple to hold meet-and-greet in Orlando tonight Read More

  2. A pet kangaroo named 'Storm' is running loose in a Florida neighborhood right now Read More

  3. Despite record attendance, Animal Kingdom will soon see an entire land shut down with nothing confirmed to replace it Read More

  4. Schools in Orange and Volusia counties among Florida's first to allow students to use medical cannabis on campus Read More

  5. April Freeman, Democratic candidate in Florida's CD 17, dies at age 54 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation