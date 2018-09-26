Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Local singer and producer Kyle Denmead to play solo at Soundbar this Thursday
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Sep 26, 2018 at 2:23 PM
Photo via Kyle Denmead/Facebook
Local R&B singer and producer Kyle Denmead
is set to play his first solo show
this week at Soundbar to show off the songs from his new solo EP, All 4 U.
And though Denmead is going the indie release route
right now with his soulful new music, he's actually a savvy vet, originally making his name as a producer for no less than Cash Money Records as part of the Avengerz.
Kyle Denmead headlines Soundbar on Thursday, Sept. 27
, at 7 p.m. with Sam Lex, Tiffany Hylton and Dan Buddah. Come see the next step. Tickets are $15.
