Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Local singer and producer Kyle Denmead to play solo at Soundbar this Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Sep 26, 2018 at 2:23 PM

Local R&B singer and producer Kyle Denmead is set to play his first solo show this week at Soundbar to show off the songs from his new solo EP, All 4 U. And though Denmead is going the indie release route right now with his soulful new music, he's actually a savvy vet, originally making his name as a producer for no less than Cash Money Records as part of the Avengerz.

Kyle Denmead headlines Soundbar on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. with Sam Lex, Tiffany Hylton and Dan Buddah. Come see the next step. Tickets are $15.

