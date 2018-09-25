The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

The Gist

Weeki Wachee Mermaids visiting Sea Life Aquarium this week

Posted By on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WEEKI WACHEE SPRINGS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Weeki Wachee Springs/Facebook
The famed mermaids from Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will be swimming among the creatures of Orlando's Sea Life Aquarium this week.

The mermaids will be at the aquarium from Sept. 28 to Oct. 21, "performing unbelievable underwater feats" every hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and doing meet-and-greets from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Sea Life Orlando's website.

The shows and meet-and-greets are included with the price of aquarium admission.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Despite record attendance, Animal Kingdom will soon see an entire land shut down with nothing confirmed to replace it Read More

  2. Foxtail Coffee moving into former Hubby Bubbly space in College Park Read More

  3. One of Orlando's biggest developers is building a 'mini-theme park' on I-Drive Read More

  4. Disney World shifts to date-specific, demand-based pricing for all tickets Read More

  5. The latest rumor says Epcot is about to add the 'bear necessities' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation