Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Weeki Wachee Mermaids visiting Sea Life Aquarium this week
Posted
By Lora Korpar
on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 2:29 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Weeki Wachee Springs/Facebook
The famed mermaids from Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will be swimming among the creatures of Orlando's Sea Life Aquarium this week.
The mermaids will be at the aquarium from Sept. 28 to Oct. 21, "performing unbelievable underwater feats" every hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and doing meet-and-greets from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Sea Life Orlando's website.
The shows and meet-and-greets are included with the price of aquarium admission.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: mermaids, sea life aquarium, weeki wachee springs state park, Image