The Great Orlando Cocktail Party gets as colorful as the 1980s this Friday

If you enjoy getting lost in the layers of hints and zests of a complex liquor concoction, the Great Orlando Cocktail Party is the place you need to be this Friday. The city’s top bartenders from Frosty’s Christmastime Lounge, M Lounge, Lil Indies, Matador, the Stubborn Mule, RusTeak, Aku Aku, Joysticks, the Ivanhoe, Susuru and Bar Louie come together at Celine Orlando to interpret the ’80s and turn that into a cocktail. Guests are also encouraged to interpret the ’80s into their costumes for the night, so pull out those fishnets from your closet and come to Celine for a totally bitchin’ night.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 | Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. | orlandoweeklytickets.com
| $30-$85
