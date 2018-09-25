The Heard

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

The Heard

Rick Springfield to play Orlando in November with Tommy Tutone and Greg Kihn

Posted By on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:59 PM

click image Rick Springfield - PHOTO VIA RICK SPRINGFIELD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Rick Springfield/Facebook
  • Rick Springfield
Eighties pop mastermind Rick Springfield today announced an Orlando date as part of his fall "Best in Show" U.S. tour, and with a lineup that reads like a Billboard hit singles chart from that decade, Springfield is bringing Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone along with him!

Rick Springfield Presents Best in Show with Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone is happening on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live . Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 28.

