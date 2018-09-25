Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Rick Springfield to play Orlando in November with Tommy Tutone and Greg Kihn
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 3:59 PM
Photo via Rick Springfield/Facebook
Rick Springfield
Eighties pop mastermind Rick Springfield
today announced an Orlando date as part of his fall "Best in Show" U.S. tour,
and with a lineup that reads like a Billboard hit singles chart from that decade, Springfield is bringing Greg Kihn
and Tommy Tutone
along with him!
Rick Springfield Presents Best in Show with Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone is happening on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live . Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 28.
