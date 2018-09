Rick Springfield to play Orlando in November with Tommy Tutone and Greg Kihn

click image Photo via Rick Springfield/Facebook

Rick Springfield

Eighties pop mastermind Rick Springfield today announced an Orlando date as part of his fall "Best in Show" U.S. tour, and with a lineup that reads like a Billboard hit singles chart from that decade, Springfield is bringing Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone along with him!Rick Springfield Presents Best in Show with Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone is happening on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Live . Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 28.