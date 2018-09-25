Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Orlando Pride's Marta awarded her sixth Women's World Player of the Year title

Posted By on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 11:37 AM

  Photo cred: Jeremy Reper
On Monday, Orlando Pride standout and Brazilian superstar Marta received the honor of her sixth FIFA Player of the Year award during a ceremony in London, making her the all-time leader in the award.

The Best FIFA Women's Player 2018 award was voted on by fans, media, national team captains and national team coaches based on the players' accomplishments from Aug. 7, 2017 to May 24, 2018. Marta, who won the award consecutively from 2006 to 2010, beat out Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsan and Norway's Ada Hegerberg for the 2018 honor.

Marta also finished second in voting in 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2016, as well as third in 2004 and 2013.

"I'm really speechless because this is a fantastic moment and people tell me, 'You've been in this position so many times before, and every time you get emotional.' I do this because this means so much to me, since the first moment that I saw that this is the best thing I can do with y life, which is to play soccer, and to practice this fantastic sports," Marta said from the awards ceremony's stage at London's Royal Festival Hall.



Marta joined the Pride in 2017, where she set a Club record with 13 goals through the season, as well as contributing six assists. Earning a playoff appearance, the Pride finished their regular season third overall.

Tags: , , , ,

