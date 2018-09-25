Led by Dan Terminus, strong synthwave bill takes Orlando back to the future

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Moondragon at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Moondragon at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Dan Terminus at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Dan Terminus at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Dan Terminus at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Dan Terminus at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Moondragon at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gregorio Franco at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gregorio Franco at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gregorio Franco at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gregorio Franco at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gregorio Franco at Will's Pub

I’ve already noted how interesting and fortunate it is that Orlando-based promoter– most famous for being a leading impresario of– has lately expanded intowith such taste and commitment. But another nice newer tendril for Endoxa is that it’s also grown into one of the city’s bigger patron saints ofWith synthwave, everything is back to the future. And the surge in underground popularity of the retro-futurist sub-genre in recent years has proven it to be one pretty hot fever right now. This Endoxa showcase was another warp back into that singular dimension where thelive on in amber.To their considerable credit, the artists on this bill all understand the live limitations of presentingWith each of them bringing their own stage production including individual light rigs and visuals, there were no half-steppers here.Curiously enough, the only one who didn’t bring much in the way of visual aids was French headlinerBut as an artist of some stature in the game, what he brought instead was an extraordinary degree offor an electronic artist. That’s special enough to earn him major concert points. Add in the crushing synth sounds of his sweeping sonic voyages and you’ve got gold.Orlando’s– who performed against a backdrop of lasers and his trademark 1980s action movie montages – has one of thearound. This homegrown talent is such a brilliantly textbook exemplar that he’s almost singlehandedly given me a fresh and heightened appreciation of the genre. Seriously, drive to his songs and your commute will be transformed. If we could broadcast his music into every car driving through the massive I-4 overhaul, we would all be navigating through that clusterfuck at 90 mph like aroutine.Atlanta’swas, by far, the most rock-influenced act of the lot, at least on record. Live, the guitars on his songs were less prevalent. But that spirit wholly fueled his heavy-metal techno set, which looked and sounded likeFranco’s accent may be electronic, but his vocabulary isAnd his addition to the party were lights that were sound-activated, which the crowd had fun with as soon as they realized it.Even among this strong cast, one of the most distinctive acts of the night was Florida duoThough they feature plenty of the usual cinematic flourishes that are de rigueur to synthwavers, what sets them apart is theirMore than most of their instrumental contemporaries, their beats are central to their heartbeat and architecture.With a rhythmic topography that can range from electronic body music to sleek, kicking electro, these guys craft a rare spot that can be shared by industrial warriors and bass heads alike. While others cast widescreen visions, ACP PRO dive under with the thump of a