III Points festival announces lineup for next year including SZA, James Blake, JPEGMafia and more

The organizers of the adventurous III Points Festival have today unveiled a huge chunk of the lineup for next year's event - set for February - and it's a pretty mind-melting mix of musicians and boundary pushers.
The lineup so far announced includes: SZA, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu, John Maus, James Blake, Herbie Hancock, Blood Orange, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, Pussy Riot, JPEGMafia, DJ Stingray, Beach House, and the Internet.
III Points Festival goes down Feb. 15-17, 2019 at various venues in Miami. Ticketing information TBA.
