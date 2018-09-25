The Heard

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

The Heard

III Points festival announces lineup for next year including SZA, James Blake, JPEGMafia and more

Posted By on Tue, Sep 25, 2018 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge III Points 2014 - PHOTO BY CHRISTOPHER GARCIA FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Christopher Garcia for Orlando Weekly
  • III Points 2014
The organizers of the adventurous III Points Festival have today unveiled a huge chunk of the lineup for next year's event - set for February - and it's a pretty mind-melting mix of musicians and boundary pushers.

The lineup so far announced includes: SZA, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu, John Maus, James Blake, Herbie Hancock, Blood Orange, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, Pussy Riot, JPEGMafia, DJ Stingray, Beach House, and the Internet.

III Points Festival goes down Feb. 15-17, 2019 at various venues in Miami. Ticketing information TBA.


