III Points festival announces lineup for next year including SZA, James Blake, JPEGMafia and more

The organizers of the adventurous III Points Festival have today unveiled a huge chunk of the lineup for next year's event - set for February - and it's a pretty mind-melting mix of musicians and boundary pushers.The lineup so far announced includes: SZA, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu, John Maus, James Blake, Herbie Hancock, Blood Orange, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, Pussy Riot, JPEGMafia, DJ Stingray, Beach House, and the Internet.III Points Festival goes down Feb. 15-17, 2019 at various venues in Miami. Ticketing information TBA.