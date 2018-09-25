The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 27, 2018

The Heard

David Byrne defies convention for his 'American Utopia' show at the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Thu, Sep 27, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge JODY ROGAC
  • Jody Rogac
Even though he’s considered something of an elder statesman of the avant-rock vanguard, no one can accuse David Byrne of resting on his laurels. The 66-year-old still puts out highly acclaimed albums, including this year’s American Utopia, runs probably the most successful world music record label in the world, Luaka Bop, and still finds the time to tour. And what a tour he’s come up with. Staging for the American Utopia tour erases any preconceived notions of what a rock performance should look like, incorporating mobile instruments, choreography and theatrical elements into what’s being called one of the best live shows since the Talking Heads put out Stop Making Sense. This really must be the place.

with Tune-Yards | 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $54.50-$200

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details David Byrne, Tune-Yards
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
Price: $54.50-$200
Concerts/Events
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • David Byrne, Tune-Yards @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Fri., Sept. 28, 8 p.m. $54.50-$200

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's first Taco Bell Cantina, which serves booze, is finally open Read More

  2. Schools in Orange and Volusia counties among Florida's first to allow students to use medical cannabis on campus Read More

  3. Florida is the most dangerous state to ride a bike, says report Read More

  4. You can now wear one of Florida's gerrymandered districts as a necklace Read More

  5. 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple to hold meet-and-greet in Orlando tonight Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation