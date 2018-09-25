David Byrne defies convention for his 'American Utopia' show at the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge
Even though he’s considered something of an elder statesman of the avant-rock vanguard, no one can accuse David Byrne of resting on his laurels. The 66-year-old still puts out highly acclaimed albums, including this year’s American Utopia
, runs probably the most successful world music record label in the world, Luaka Bop, and still finds the time to tour. And what a tour he’s come up with. Staging for the American Utopia tour erases any preconceived notions of what a rock performance should look like, incorporating mobile instruments, choreography and theatrical elements into what’s being called one of the best live shows since the Talking Heads put out Stop Making Sense
. This really must be the place.
with Tune-Yards | 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $54.50-$200
